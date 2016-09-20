Dass andere in Bildern dasselbe sehen wie wir, ist nicht selbstverständlich.

Während der Dreharbeiten zu seinem Film „Die fliegenden Ärzte von Ostafrika“ stolperte Werner Herzog über eine interessante Entdeckung zur Wahrnehmung von Bildern (Hervorhebung von mir):

One of the doctors in the film talks of showing a poster of a fly to the villagers, who had never seen photographs or images of any sort. “We don’t have that problem,” they said. “Our flies aren’t that big.” It was a response that fascinated me, so we took the posters – one of a man, one of a human eye that filled an entire piece of paper, another of a hut – and conducted an experiment. I asked if they could identify the human eye, and most of the villagers couldn’t; the images were just abstract compositions to them. One man thought the window of the hut was an eye, and another pointed to the eye and said, “This is the rising sun.” It was clear that certain elements of visual perception are in some way culturally conditioned, that these people were processing images differently to how Westerners might.